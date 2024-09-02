President Bola Tinubu's government has again been confronted with the headache of youth demonstrations against the administration

Nigerian youths led by the Coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria gathered in Abuja to protest against the current fuel scarcity

The protesters demanded the removal of the NNPC chairman, Mele Kyari, over his failure to resolve the crisis

FCT, Abuja — Nigerians gathered in Abuja on Monday to protest the ongoing fuel scarcity, led by the Coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria.

The aim of the protest was to raise awareness and pressure the federal government to address the issue.

Protesters stormed Nigeria's capital, Abuja Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Comrade Aminu Abbas, the convener, blamed the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, for the fuel scarcity. Protesters carried placards with messages such as "We are tired of hearing stories about our refineries" and "We want accountability in the affairs of NNPCL".

Fuel scarcity under Tinubu's government

Recall that the current fuel scarcity is the fifth of its kind since Tinubu became the president of Nigeria in May 2023.

According to Tribune, the coalition criticized the state of the refineries' disrepair, alleging sabotage and mismanagement. They expressed frustration with the endless queues, inflated prices, and uncertainty of fuel availability.

The protesters questioned Kyari's efforts to alleviate the crisis, demanding solutions and accountability. They emphasized the need for functional refineries to ensure a stable fuel supply.

Tinubu's agenda and fuel scarcity

The coalition referenced President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which promises a new beginning for Nigeria. They urged the government to live up to this promise by addressing the fuel scarcity and ensuring prosperity and security for all Nigerians.

The protest highlighted the growing concern among Nigerians about fuel scarcity and the need for urgent government action to address the issue.

