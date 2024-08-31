The seizure of Nigeria's presidential jets and other national assets in foreign countries by a Chinese firm, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Company Limited, has been described as a national disgrace.

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, called for introspection and decisive action in addressing Nigeria's troubling financial challenges.

The seizure of Nigeria's presidential jets has been condemned Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Presidential jets seizure - Anifowoshe blames poor financial management

She told Legit.ng that:

"The seizure of Nigeria’s presidential jets in France and the targeting of other national assets by a Chinese firm is nothing short of a national embarrassment. It is a stark reminder of the deep and troubling financial entanglements that our country has found itself in over the years. For a nation as great as Nigeria, rich in resources and blessed with a resilient and vibrant population, this situation underscores the urgent need for introspection and decisive action.

"This incident is more than just a legal or diplomatic issue—it is a reflection of the consequences of poor financial management, excessive borrowing, and a lack of strategic foresight in previous administrations. It is disheartening to see our sovereignty compromised and our national pride challenged on the international stage. The targeting of our assets by foreign entities serves as a painful wake-up call that the decisions we make today will echo into the future, for better or for worse.

"I pray to God to grant President Tinubu and the relevant authorities the wisdom, grace, and strength needed to navigate this crisis with dignity and resolve. It is imperative that they work tirelessly to protect our national assets, restore our international standing, and prevent such humiliating scenarios from recurring."

Anifowoshe called for reduction in foreign debts

She further called on Nigerian leaders at all levels to prioritize fiscal responsibility and reduce their reliance on foreign debt. She said:

"Beyond addressing the immediate crisis, this is also a moment for deeper reflection on how we manage our national affairs. We must prioritize fiscal responsibility, reduce our reliance on foreign debt, and invest in sustainable growth that secures our future. This is not just about fixing a current problem; it’s about charting a new course for Nigeria—one where our sovereignty is safeguarded, our resources are wisely managed, and our nation’s honor remains intact.

"The seizure of our presidential jets and the targeting of other national assets should ignite a renewed sense of urgency and patriotism in every Nigerian. It is a call to action for our leaders and citizens alike to work together to rebuild Nigeria’s image and ensure that our nation is never again subjected to such indignities. May we all, as a people, rise to this challenge with the resilience, unity, and determination that have always defined us."

