Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed what President Bola Tinubu's administration needs to alleviate the ongoing economic hardship

Obasanjo said the economic hardship is caused by the mismanagement of resources and lack of productivity among Nigerians

He said Tinubu's administration to devolve power and resources from the federal government to state and local governments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the ongoing economic hardship that Nigerians are facing at the moment.

He called for the devolution of power and resources from the federal government to state and local governments, Vanguard reported.

Obasanjo, who was represented by a former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, spoke as a guest of honour at the public presentation of the book “Court and Politics,” authored by Dr. Umar Ardo.

He said this would help to better manage available resources and alleviate the ongoing economic hardship.

According to Leadership, Obasanjo explained that the economic hardship is due to mismanagement of resources and lack of productivity among Nigerians.

Obasanjo said decentralizing power and resources will reduce competition at the central level and allow for more effective resource management at the local level.

“24 years of practising the presidential system is not enough. The important thing is to devolve power and resources to the states and certain jobs from the federal to state and local governments.”

Economic hardship: Dino Melaye disses Obasanjo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state in the 2023 election, challenged Obasanjo to write a letter to President Tinubu over the state of the nation.

The 86-year-old’s letter wrote letters to former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari as many believe. However, since Tinubu, whom he opposed, assumed office in May 2023, OBJ, as Obasanjo is fondly called, has not criticised him through letter writing, despite the current distressing economic situation.

“Is Baba Obasanjo doing Yoruba parapoism? He is yet to write Tinubu a letter, and there are compelling reasons to write one now. Baba, write ooooo....we are waiting. Senator Dino Melaye.”

