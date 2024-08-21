PDP's Atiku Abubakar has said the alleged failure of the government to show concern or devise effective security strategies has undoubtedly contributed to the escalation of distressing events in recent times

Atiku's remarks follow news of the killing of a northern monarch, Sarkin Gobir, Alhaji Isa Bawa

Legit.ng reports that the traditional ruler was eliminated by bandits who had abducted him since July

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and security matters.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the bereaved family and the government of Sokoto state over the "tragic" killing of their monarch, Sarkin Gobir, Alhaji Isa Bawa.

The BBC Hausa reported on Wednesday, August 21, that the abducted Emir of Gobir was murdered by armed men known as 'bandits' after a ransom plea was allegedly ignored.

Atiku is saddened by the killing of Sarkin Gobir, Alhaji Isa Bawa of the Gobir emirate in Sokoto state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku condemns bandits' "senseless acts of violence"

Bawa, who was abducted by terrorists, had cried out for help in a viral video released by the outlaws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Emir and his son were kidnapped in July at the Kwanar Maharba area while travelling from Sokoto to his hometown, Sabon Birni, the headquarters of Sabon Birni local government of Sokoto state.

Reacting to the sad development, Atiku in a statement he personally signed asserted that "the untimely demise of such a revered leader is a stark reminder of the pressing need for enhanced security measures in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens."

He said:

"The failure of government to show concern or devise effective security strategies has undoubtedly contributed to the escalation of such distressing events in recent times.

"It is important to reiterate that government must provide security that will ensure the protection of lives, such that individuals do not have to live in fear of falling victims to senseless acts of violence."

Read Atiku's full statement below:

See a picture of the monarch below:

Atiku, a presidential hopeful, prayed that God accept the soul of Alhaji Bawa and grant the late monarch's community members the fortitude to bear his loss.

Legit.ng reports that kidnappings are common in northern Nigeria where criminal gangs occupying vast, remote forests terrorise residents. The bandits loot villages, kill, and kidnap residents for huge ransoms.

Read more Sokoto state news

Atiku reacts as soldier kills teenager in Zaria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku said he is "heartened" by the acknowledgement made by the Nigerian Army regarding the killing of a teenager in Zaria, Kaduna state.

This followed the army's admission of responsibility for the fatal shooting in Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna state in a statement.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng