In a distressing video released by bandits, the Emir of Sabon Birni in Sokoto State, Isa Bawa, is seen pleading with the state government to secure his release.

The emir and his son were abducted on July 18 while travelling from Sabon Birni to the state capital.

The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N1 billion for their release.

The video, released on Wednesday, August 14, shows a visibly shaken Mr. Bawa dressed in a blood-stained garment, begging for help from the bandits' forest hideout.

He expressed fear as the deadline set by the captors for his release or execution had passed, ThisDay reported.

Although the video was made public on Wednesday, it remains uncertain whether the traditional ruler is still alive.

Sokoto State Police spokesperson, Superintendent Ahmed Rufa’i, confirmed the authenticity of the video and the identity of the emir.

He also reassured that security forces in the state are actively working to secure his release.

In the footage, Mr. Bawa's hands are tied behind his back, and a voice off-camera can be heard directing his words.

While the emir's clothing appears stained with blood, there is no indication of fresh bleeding, contradicting the terrorists' claims in the video.

The traditional ruler, while begging the Sokoto State government to rescue him from the captives, said:

“I have bullet wounds, and I am under treatment. My brothers, fans, friends and elders know this is the last day (Wednesday). If you want to assist me, please do.

“I am notifying you that these people (terrorists) have done their best and are exhausted, but the government has not helped despite me being an official of the government. I am 74 years old and have been a traditional ruler for about 45 years."

Bawa and his son were attacked in the Kwanar Maharba region while en route from Sokoto to their hometown of Sabon Birni, which serves as the headquarters of Sabon Birni Local Government Area in Sokoto State.

The area is known for the presence of multiple terrorist factions and is considered one of the most affected regions by terrorism.

At this time, no group has come forward to claim responsibility for the abduction of the Emir and his son.

