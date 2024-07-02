The alleged plot to strip Sultan of Sokoto of his powers in the state is gaining momentum in the polity

But the Sultane Council has reacted differently to the development and called for calm while noting the state governor Ahmed Aliyu and the Sultan, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll are not at war

The Council on Tuesday, also clarified its stance on the amendment of the Sokoto State Local Government Law 2008

There is a new twist regarding the dethronement saga. On Tuesday, July 2, the Sultanate finally broke its silence on the proposed amendment of Sokoto State Local Government Law 2008.

The Sultanate Council said the Sultan of Sokoto and the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu, are on good terms. Photo credit: Sultan of Sokoto TV

Council: Sokoto chieftaincy law not targeted at Sultan

Recall that the Sultan spoke as the founder and executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola alleged that the Sokoto Emirate Council amendment bill is an attempt to weaken the Sultan’s powers.

Speaking at the opening of the public hearing on the amendment of the law, the Sa’in Kilgori, Dr. Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori, said the amendment would not strip the Sultan of his powers or functions.

As reported by Daily Trust, he noted that contrary to speculations, there is no issue between the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and the governor, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu.

Kilgori, who doubles as district head of Kilgori and council member of the Sultanate, said the Sultanate is aware of some enemies who are eager to create problem between the sultanate and the state government.

He made this statement days after Sultan spoke and the executive director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola alleged that the Sokoto Emirate Council amendment bill is an attempt to weaken the Sultan’s powers.

“There is no issue between the Sultan and Governor Ahmed Aliyu at all. The Sultanate is ready to operate under any law elected through due process. We have operated under different laws in the past and we are ready to operate under the new law.

“The Sultanate has operated under the law proposed for amendment for the period of 16 years. The Sultanate is ready to work hand in hand with government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the proposed amendment of Sokoto State Local Government Law 2008, if amended, the power of appointing district and village heads would be vested only in the governor, while the Sultan’s power would be reduced to recommendation of persons to be appointed for the two positions.

Shettima warns against plot to depose Sultan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the vice president, Kashim Shettima, sent a strong warning to Sokoto state government led by Ahmed Aliyu.

At an ongoing event in Katsina state, Shettima warned Governor Aliyu against the move to depose Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III.

As the plot to remove the Sultan thickens, the vice president maintained that the ‘Sultan is an institution that must be guarded jealously at all cost.’

