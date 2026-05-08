Opeyemi Famakin Shares His Experience After Saying ‘Ikweji’ to a Woman in Tanzania, Issues Warning
- Opeyemi Famakin recently shared a video about his not-so-good experience after arriving in Tanzania
- The food critic opened up on what he faced after saying 'Ikweji' from Juma Jux's song 'Joy' to a woman at the airport
- Famakin also issued a warning following his experience, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians
Popular food critic and content creator Opeyemi Famakin has ignited conversations on social media after he opened up about his experience with a female airport attendant in Tanzania after saying 'Ikewji' to her.
On Friday, May 8, 2026, Famakin, in a video via his official Instagram account, announced his arrival in Tanzania; however, it came with a not-so-good experience for him.
The food critic revealed he told a female airport attendant, “Ikweji,” a line from Tanzanian singer and Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux's Joy featuring Diamond Platnumz. He disclosed that a man angrily confronted him and said, “Don't you know she is married!”
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Famakin stated that he has since been asking people what Ikweji meant after his experience.
"No go tell person wife Ikweji for Juma Jux country, you go collect," Opeyemi Famakin warned in the video's caption.
In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla Ojo showed support for her husband, Juma Jux, by dancing to his viral Ikewji song following mixed reactions from Nigerians.
In the fun video, Priscilla was spotted with a friend, showing their dance moves while grooving to the song.
The video Opeyemi Famakin shared about his experience in Tanzania is below:
Reactions trail Opeyemi Famakin's video
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some Nigerians criticising Opeyemi Famakin. Read the comments below:
NaijaUKHub commented:
"It is actually stupid to speak a tribe without checking the meaning."
kelecas70 said:
"I don't believe him, He is just chasing clout. This never happened lol."
Mchrismfs commented:
"People are just stupid. He definitely knew what he was doing. With an attitude like this, displayed in someone else’s country right after landing at the airport why wouldn’t people have negative things to say about Nigerians? Very foolish of him, and he deserves beating for that."
DadiAaliyah said:
"The man suppose light your face...stoopid man."
IconSenator commented:
"They google things before you talk oo, make them no arrest you for harassment."
BoboBda wrote:
"Make he swear say he no know the meaning before he tell the lady."
stochulor commented:
"At your slimy age ? If they slap you now, you will Say they are Wicked doing another man country to speak What You don’t understand."
Opeyemi Famakin cries out over Cubana CP
Legit.ng previously reported that Opeyemi Famakin visited Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant in Imo state and gave his review.
Not long after, the content creator put out an alert about his life being threatened as the socialite slid into his DM to call him a low-life and threatened that Karma would catch up with him.
Opeyemi claimed Chiefpriest used two different tones in his reactions, one for the comment he shared publicly and the threat in the message he sent to his DM.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng