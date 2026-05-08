Opeyemi Famakin recently shared a video about his not-so-good experience after arriving in Tanzania

The food critic opened up on what he faced after saying 'Ikweji' from Juma Jux's song 'Joy' to a woman at the airport

Famakin also issued a warning following his experience, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians

Popular food critic and content creator Opeyemi Famakin has ignited conversations on social media after he opened up about his experience with a female airport attendant in Tanzania after saying 'Ikewji' to her.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, Famakin, in a video via his official Instagram account, announced his arrival in Tanzania; however, it came with a not-so-good experience for him.

Opeyemi Famakin recounts his experience in Tanzania after saying Ikweji to a woman. Credit: opeyemifamakin/jumajux

Source: Instagram

The food critic revealed he told a female airport attendant, “Ikweji,” a line from Tanzanian singer and Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux's Joy featuring Diamond Platnumz. He disclosed that a man angrily confronted him and said, “Don't you know she is married!”

Famakin stated that he has since been asking people what Ikweji meant after his experience.

"No go tell person wife Ikweji for Juma Jux country, you go collect," Opeyemi Famakin warned in the video's caption.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla Ojo showed support for her husband, Juma Jux, by dancing to his viral Ikewji song following mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Opeyemi Famakin issues warning against saying Ikweji to married women in Tanzania. Credit: opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

In the fun video, Priscilla was spotted with a friend, showing their dance moves while grooving to the song.

The video Opeyemi Famakin shared about his experience in Tanzania is below:

Reactions trail Opeyemi Famakin's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some Nigerians criticising Opeyemi Famakin. Read the comments below:

NaijaUKHub commented:

"It is actually stupid to speak a tribe without checking the meaning."

kelecas70 said:

"I don't believe him, He is just chasing clout. This never happened lol."

Mchrismfs commented:

"People are just stupid. He definitely knew what he was doing. With an attitude like this, displayed in someone else’s country right after landing at the airport why wouldn’t people have negative things to say about Nigerians? Very foolish of him, and he deserves beating for that."

DadiAaliyah said:

"The man suppose light your face...stoopid man."

IconSenator commented:

"They google things before you talk oo, make them no arrest you for harassment."

BoboBda wrote:

"Make he swear say he no know the meaning before he tell the lady."

stochulor commented:

"At your slimy age ? If they slap you now, you will Say they are Wicked doing another man country to speak What You don’t understand."

Opeyemi Famakin cries out over Cubana CP

Legit.ng previously reported that Opeyemi Famakin visited Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant in Imo state and gave his review.

Not long after, the content creator put out an alert about his life being threatened as the socialite slid into his DM to call him a low-life and threatened that Karma would catch up with him.

Opeyemi claimed Chiefpriest used two different tones in his reactions, one for the comment he shared publicly and the threat in the message he sent to his DM.

Source: Legit.ng