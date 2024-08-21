The Sokoto traditional ruler who was kidnapped by some bandits in the northwest state has been reportedly killed by his abductors

Before his death, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa was seen in a viral video seeking financial assistance to secure his release from the bandits' den

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-presidential aide Bashir Ahmad have mourned the demise of the Emir and prayed for his repose

Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Kudun Gatawa in Sokoto State, has reportedly died in captivity after being kidnapped by bandits about a month ago.

The news of his death was confirmed by one of his sons, who stated that the family had been informed of his father's passing.

Before his death, Alhaji Bawa had appeared in a viral video appealing for help to pay his ransom, as his captors had set a deadline for payment. In the video, he was seen with blood-stained clothes and chained hands and legs.

Abducted Sokoto emir begs for help

In the video, Alhaji Bawa pleaded for the Sokoto State Government, the Sokoto Sultanate Council, and his relatives and friends to help secure his release, stating that he had served the government for 74 years and it was their responsibility to help him.

His words read:

“I am seeking the help of the government. I am their servant, and I have served them for 74 years, including 45 years in government service.

“I have always been in the service of the government, and it is the government’s responsibility to help me.”

Atiku, ex-Buhari's aide, mourn Bawa

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, tweeted on Wednesday, August 21, that he mourned the Emir's demise and prayed for God's mercy on him.

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, tweeted the news of the emir's death on Wednesday, August 21. Ahmad mourned the demise of the traditional ruler and prayed for his repose.

See Atiku and Ahmad's tweets below:

