The family of Bello Bodejo, the president of Miyetti Allah Kautal, is speaking out against the Nigerian Army's arrest and detention of him. According to his brother, Suleiman Waziri, Bodejo was taken into custody on Tuesday, December 10, at his office in Maliya, Nasarawa state, by officers of the 117 Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

The arrest allegedly stems from an incident involving some herders and a retired army general in the Tudun Wada area of Nasarawa. On December 8, 2024, a retired general reportedly discharged firearms at a herd of cattle, causing significant losses for the herders.

The Cable reported that the herders then disarmed the general and reported the matter to the police. Waziri claims that his brother was not involved in the incident but was instead detained for attempting to help secure the release of confiscated cattle.

Family condemns arrest of Miyetti Allah leader

Waziri describes the arrest as "unlawful" and a "gross injustice." He is calling on the military authorities to release Bodejo, citing the lack of evidence linking him to any wrongdoing. Waziri also requests that the 117 Battalion grant his legal representatives access to Bodejo and that a thorough investigation be conducted to establish the facts and ensure justice for all parties involved.

This is not Bodejo's first run-in with the law. On January 23, he was arrested for unveiling a vigilante group, which the federal government accused him of using to raise an armed militia. However, on May 29, the court discharged Bodejo of the alleged terrorism charge filed against him.

The family's concerns about Bodejo's detention highlight the ongoing tensions between herders and the Nigerian government. As the situation unfolds, how the military authorities will respond to Waziri's calls for his brother's release remains to be seen.

Militia group: Miyetti Allah leader raises alarm

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Miyetti Allah leader, who has been in detention since March, has alleged that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state was the brain behind the formation of the militia group.

Bello Bodejo, the embattled leader of the Miyetti Allah, alleged in a confession that the governor called him to establish a group different from that of other states.

Bodejo was arrested in January 2024 for establishing the Kungiya Zaman Lafiya ethnic militia group in Nasarawa state without authorisation.

