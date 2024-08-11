A family of seven have all passed on after eating Cassava delicacy during dinner in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state

The village head, Malam Muhammadu Modi Magajin Runjin Barmo, said the tragic incident happened on Wednesday, August 7

Barmo, however, said 4 houses had eaten the suspected cassava delicacy and no illness was recorded in those houses

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Sokoto state - A family of seven, comprising of the Father, Malam Abubakar, his wife, A’ishatu Abubakar and their 5 Children died after eating Cassava delicacy in the Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

The tragic incident occurred in Runjin Barmo village of Kajiji District after the victims ate the Cassava delicacy suspected to be contaminated at the time of preparation on Wednesday, August 7.

Seven family members died after eating the cassava delicacy suspected to have been contaminated. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: DeAgostini

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, the village head, Malam Muhammadu Modi Magajin Runjin Barmo, said the victims consumed the Cassava meal during their dinner.

Barmo said about 4 houses have used the suspected Cassava and no illness was recorded in those houses.

He stated this when the state commissioner of health Hon. Asabe Balarabe, led a powerful delegation to the Village for condolence.

Balarabe said they were in the village to assess the cause of the incident and take samples from a teenager who happened to be after eating the suspected cassava meal, The Punch reports.

He added that the delegation will communicate the case to the state government for necessary action.

Legit.ng reported that a family in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital was thrown into deep sorrow following the death of a grandchild.

The family of six reportedly ate Amala, a flour prepared from cassava peels and afterwards landed in Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso.

One person has died following the unfortunate incident, and the five others are in critical condition at the hospital.

4 family members die after eating Amala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that four members of the same family reportedly died after eating amala in Mopa Muro LGA of Kogi state.

The deceased victims are the father, two daughters, and a family relation while the mother is still at the hospital.

However, it is not yet clear if their mysterious and unexplained deaths are linked to the consumption of the amala.

Source: Legit.ng