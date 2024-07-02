The Sokoto state government has disclosed that the law that empowered the Sultan of Sokoto to appoint district and village heads contravened Nigeria's constitution

Barrister Nasiru Binji, the state commissioner for justice, said the Nigeria constitution empowered the governor to appoint traditional rulers, but Sokoto local government and chieftaincy law empowered the Sultanate council

The commission then clarified that the state government did not tamper with the sultanate council

Sokoto - The Sokoto state government explained why the state assembly was making the law to strip the Sultan of the power to appoint anyone.

Barrister Nasiru Binji, the state commissioner for justice, said there is no constitutional provision for the Sultan of Sokoto to make appointments, adding that the existing chieftaincy law in the state contravened the constitution of Nigeria.

Daily Trust reported that Binji made this known while speaking at a public hearing on the Sokoto Local Government and Chieftaincy Law 2008 on Tuesday, July 2.

Sokoto law that contravenes Nigeria constitution

The commissioner maintained that section 76(2) of the state law contradicted section 5(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

His statement reads in part:

“Section 5(2) of the constitution stipulates that the executive power to appoint in the state is vested on the Governor directly or through his deputy, commissioners or any government agent assigned by the Governor."

He stressed that the above indicated that the Nigeria constitution did not empower the Sultan to appoint, but 76(2) of the Sokoto and local government and chieftaincy law gave the power to appoint district and village heads in the state to the Sultanate council.

MURIC raise alarm on plot to depose Sultan

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) raised the alarm over Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state's alleged plot to depose the Sultan of Sokoto.

Prof. Isiaq Akintola, the executive director of MURIC, expressed concerns over the state government's possible move to depose the Sultan.

The development also followed ongoing controversies trailing the removal of five monarchs in Kano state.

Sultanate crisis: Court issues restrain to government

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has been issued a restrained order by the state high court over the appointment of removal of district heads.

Justice Kabiru Ahmed issued the order to the state governor, pending the hearing of the interlocutory injunction before his court.

This revelation was made amid the report that the state government was plotting to remove the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III.

