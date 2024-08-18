Pastor William Kumuyi has sent a crucial message to Nigerians, a few days after the nationwide protests on economic hardship and alleged bad governance

The leaders of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, disclosed that for Nigerians to get the change they desired, they need to be selfless and not self-centered

Kumuyi, at an event in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital, also explained why Nigerians should not "seek change the same way since the civil war"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Days after the nationwide protest, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, has appealed to Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another as change agents rather than being self-centered.

Pastor Kumuyi advises Nigerians, a few days after nationwide protest. Image of Kumuyi and wide, for illustration purposes. Photo credit: PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: Facebook

Kumuyi speaks on civil war: “Where will we be as a country by 2030?”

Kumuyi made this plea on Saturday, August 17, in Port Harcourt during a Global Men’s Conference organised by Change Makers International (CMI).

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, August 18, Kumuyi, who is the Convener of CMI, said that when a man experiences refreshing, he gains a new perspective and sees things in a fresh light.

According to him, when a man allows God to mold his life, he emerges refined.

Pastor Kumuyi said:

“If we continue the same way since the civil war, without reflecting on change, where will we be as a country by 2030?

“We need to rethink and refresh to bring about rest, peace, and unity in our families and country, and to come up with solutions that will refine and improve our nation."

Speaking further, Kumuyi said that for the country to change for the better, change-makers should recover the core of their inner being, The Guardian reported.

"Everyone must account for how they lived their life on earth," he added.

Kumuyi spoke after protest

Recall that various groups on Thursday August 1, took to the streets to begin the 10-day nationwide protest against Tinubu’s administration.

This was in response to the rising inflation, hunger and hardship occasioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic reforms.

However, the the #EndBadGovernance protests' ended on Saturday, August 10 has continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity.

This is so as the peaceful protest eventually turned violent in some states within the country.

Read more about Kumuyi related stories:

Kumuyi tells Christians to use offerings to feed poor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kumuyi advised Christians to give their offerings to the poor and unemployed in their communities.

Kumuyi said Christians should give priority to church members, and poor neighbours who cannot afford basic life needs rather than spending all their money on building churches.

Source: Legit.ng