Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, confirmed his donation of over N200 million for education within a week

Speaking at the 70th Anniversary of Queen’s School in Enugu, Obi detailed his visits to various educational institutions across Nigeria

He urged alumni and Nigerians to focus on rebuilding existing schools rather than constructing new ones

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, confirmed that he donated over N200 million within a week for education on Saturday.

While giving a speech during the 70th Anniversary of Queen’s School in Enugu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party explained that he made the decision to provide a future for the younger generation.

“On Monday, I was in Onitsha, where they started a new university. From there, I went to Borromeo College of Nursing. On Tuesday, I was at Anyigba in Kogi State to attend to students’ needs, and on Thursdays, I was at Almajiri School in Kaduna to attend to their needs also. I have donated over N200 million within the week on education,” he said.

Obi strongly believes that no country can optimally thrive without education, adding that investing in young people limits crime.

In an attempt to critically assess the development of the Queen’s School Enugu, he said they had produced many great people, but over time, its value had declined.

“Those of you who studied in this school will be wondering how we got here. A school that has been celebrated has turned into nothing to be celebrated. I am urging you to pull your resources together toward rebuilding this school. My appeal to old girls of this school and other Nigerians is: Let’s go back and fix our schools than build new ones.”

He pledged to partner with the association to give a facelift to the school.

