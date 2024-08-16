Videos from gospel singer Chioma Jesus at Deeper Christian Life Ministry's programme in Port Harcourt have surfaced online

Chioma Jesus was spotted exchanging pleasantries with Pastor Kumiyi before her spirit-filled ministration

The video has, however, left people talking as many shared their comments about Chioma Jesus' outfit while others expressed shock over the use of musical instruments at Deeper Life

Gospel singer Chioma Jesus graced an ongoing Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) programme in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Thursday, August 16.

The event, which is a Global Women’s Conference, showed the moment Chioma Jesus exchanged pleasantries with Deeper Life's general overseer, Pastor William Kumuyi.

Chioma Jesus spotted with Pastor Kumuyi. Credit: @officialchiomajesus @wfkumuyo

Another clip showed the gospel singer leading female worshippers with spirit-filled songs while harmonised instrumentals played in the background.

A caption on the video claimed Chioma Jesus is the first female gospel artist to perform at the Deeper Life Church program.

People react to Chioma Jesus' ministration

Chioma Jesus' outfit to the event has spurred comments from online users, while others talked about the use of musical instruments as the church is known to not make use of drums. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ifyroyal4:

"She really wear a perfect dress for the program"

wedding_hub_official1h

Wowwwww Congratulations mummy

cakesby_jay_:

"I remember when I was still a kid, we attended deeper life. We had a television in our house and they were not in support then. Whenever we had house fellowship in our house, they will use a cloth to cover the television. Kia!! Thank you Lord for changes☺️/ growth very soon they will start using drums."

bblove_z:

"Nobi wash I was literally shocked."

tirosfabrics:

"Look at how some of them are looking at her."

lawandorcas:

"New Dawn as one who had a deeper life background wow."

harrylive8:

"Shuuu deeper done dey play drums"

ayo_ajiboye:

"Change is constant oo."

Chioma Jesus floors Beyonce in contest

A popularity poll took place online to determine who was more prevalent between Chioma Jesus and Beyonce.

In the Twitter poll, the Nigerian artist Chioma Jesus came out top, flooring the American superstar with over 100,000 votes, while Beyonce got just 15% of the survey.

The poll was organised in reaction to a popular tweet claiming Beyonce is a more popular and influential international figure than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

