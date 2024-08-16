“Items Worth Millions Destroyed”: Anxiety as Fire Guts 7-Storey Building in Lagos, Video Emerges
- A seven-storey building on Sanni Adewale Street in Lagos Island caught fire on Friday morning
- A major disaster was averted following the quick response of the operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service
- In a video shared by the response unit, the incident has caused panic in the area as residents scrambled for safety and several shops are affected
Lagos state - Several shops have been affected as fire ravaged a seven-storey building in Lagos state on Friday, August 16.
Reports disclosed that the fire outbreak occurred in the early hours of Friday, at a seven-storey building situated on Sanni Adewale Street, Lagos Island local government area.
This was made known in a statement by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye on X.
According to Adeseye, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call at 05:17 hours and promptly responded with firefighters from Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations, arriving at the scene by 05:33 hours.
But emergency officials were on the ground to extinguish the blaze which destroyed items valued at millions of naira, Channels TV reported.
No casualty recorded
She, however, confirmed that the situation is under control, and no casualties have been reported.
As reported by The Punch, preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was triggered by an electrical surge.
The statement said:
"On August 16th, 2024, at 05:17 hours, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call regarding a fire outbreak at Sanni Adewale Street, located in the Lagos Island Local Government Area. The fire affected several shops within a 7-storey building.
"Firefighters from the Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations promptly responded, arriving at the scene by 05:33 hours.
"Thanks to the swift actions of the Lagos State Firefighters, the situation is now under control. Ventilation efforts are currently ongoing in ensuring the safety of all in the area. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by an electrical surge. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported."
Fire guts building in Lagos: Video surfaces online
Watch the video below;
Source: Legit.ng
