Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly rejected an approach from Italian giants Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window

The 26-year-old, who was previously linked with Barcelona, is now attracting interest from three Premier League clubs

The Galatasaray forward scored three goals in two matches for Nigeria in their World Cup qualifiers last month

Victor Osimhen has made it clear that he plans to move to the English Premier League once his contract with Napoli expires.

The Nigerian international scored a brace against Fenerbahce in the 2025 Turkish Cup on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has declared his intention to play in the English Premier League next summer. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen rejects Juventus

Former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen has turned down an offer from Italian giants, Juventus.

According to Juvefc, the Super Eagles striker is focused on playing in the most competitive league in the world.

Juventus recently held talks with the representatives of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen regarding a potential transfer.

Osimhen reportedly expressed his gratitude for the Old Ladies’ interest but made it clear that his main focus is on securing a move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Officials of the Italian team persuaded the Nigerian striker, outlining their dominance in the Serie A and European competition, but Osimhen is determined not to leave Turkey for Italy.

The club’s leadership stressed the significance of Osimhen’s potential role in their plans, hoping he would be drawn to the opportunity of spearheading Juventus’ attack in the upcoming seasons.

The former Nigeria U17 player has scored 20 goals in 23 league appearances for Galatasaray this season per Daily Post.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen wants to play in the English Premier League next season. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen eyes Premier League move

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has made it clear that he has no interest in replacing Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and moving to La Liga.

According to Caughtoffside, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Osimhen this summer.

All three clubs are looking to strengthen their attacking options, and Galatasaray's star stands out as one of the most compelling choices.

The former Lille player joined the Turkish side on a loan deal last summer, with the arrangement lasting until June 2025.

Arsenal are short of a natural goal-scorer in their squad but have picked up with the return of Bukayo Saka, while Manchester United plans upgrading struggling Rasmus Hojlund as soon as possible.

The Blues need an upgrade on out-of-form Nicolas Jackson, and should be able to offer European football next season, unlike the Red Devils.

Arsenal, meanwhile, might look at Osimhen as a Plan B, but the strongest links at the moment seem to be with Viktor Gyokeres, as per the Athletic’s David Ornstein per Footballtransfers.

Chelsea advised to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Chelsea and Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo has now recommended that the club reinforce their attack with a proven goal scorer. Read more:

According to the UK METRO, Di Matteo, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, pointed to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the perfect solution to the Blues' woes.

The Blues have endured a challenging season, with their attacking department failing to deliver the necessary firepower.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng