Globus, a popular supermarket in the Festac area of Lagos state, was on Monday, March 25 razed by fire

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said an adult female was rescued by firefighters

Adeseye disclosed that the rescued lady was trapped in the building before the firefighters alongside LASEMA officials rescued her

Amuwo Odofin, Lagos state - A yet-to-be-identified lady was rescued alive as fire gut Globus supermarket along the Festac link bridge in the Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos state

The adult female who was trapped in the building was rescued by firefighters around 12:30pm on Monday, March 25.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye disclosed this in a statement, The Punch reported.

Adeseye said the firefighters collaborated with the Federal Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to put out the fire.

“Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a significant blaze engulfing the supermarket’s storage facility, emitting heavy smoke into the sky from combustible materials. Collaborating with the Federal Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire was successfully contained, preventing its spread to other sections and adjacent buildings.”

She added:

“During the operation, emergency responders rescued an adult female who was trapped in the building. Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway and will be conducted with due diligence.”

As reported by Vanguard, other members of staff reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries of the resultant stampede after the fire started around 11 am.

