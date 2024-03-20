Some shops in the Nnamdi Azikiwe and Docemo section of the Idumota Market in Lagos state were gutted by fire

The fire outbreak affected two two-storey structures and one three-storey building majorly for selling clothes, bags and shoes

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service director, Margaret Adeseye, said the agency received a call about the fire at 07:41 am

Lagos state - A fire outbreak has razed some shops in the Nnamdi Azikiwe and Docemo section of the Idumota Market in Lagos state.

It was gathered that the fore incident started in the early morning of Wednesday, March 20 affecting three buildings.

Idumota Market gutted by fire on Wednesday morning Photo credit:@Asiwaju_Ikorodu

Source: Twitter

The fire incident destroyed goods worth millions of Naira in the two two-storey structures and one three-storey building majorly for selling clothes, bags and shoes, Channels Television reported.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service boss, Margaret Adeseye said the cause of the Fire is yet to be determined and that casualties have also not been confirmed at this time.

As reported by The Nation, she said firefighters have been deployed to mitigate the situation effectively.

Adeseye explained that at 07:41 hours, the agency received a call and emergency services swiftly mobilized to salvage the situation.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing. Casualties have not been confirmed at this time. We urge residents to cooperate with emergency personnel and avoid the area for their safety.”

Fire Guts Popular Lagos Market

