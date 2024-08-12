BREAKING: Rivers Opposition Party Secretariat Bombed, Details Emerge
- Unknown persons reportedly bombed the Action People’s Party (APP)'s secretariat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Monday morning
- The APP chairman in the state, Sunny Wokekoro, and a party chieftain who pleaded anonymity confirmed the explosion on Monday
- Although, the Rivers state police command has not released an official statement, but has deployed to the scene in the new GRA
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Explosions suspected to be dynamites have rocked the Secretariat of the Action People’s Party (APP) along the GRA axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
Bomb explosion: Rivers police take action
It was gathered that the secretariat was attacked on Monday morning, August 12, by unknown persons.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
As reported by Channels TV, the explosion reportedly occurred at midnight and shattered the glass on the window near the impacted area.
The Rivers state police command has deployed two security vehicles and personnel to the scene in the new GRA. Routine activities are also going on smoothly within the area.
APP chieftain confirms bomb exposition
Reacting, the Rivers APP chairman, Sunny Wokekoro, confirmed the development and said he was on his way to assess the damage done by the explosions, The Nation reported.
Also, a party official, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident was politically motivated.
He said:
“Yes, I’m a member of the APP. I was informed of the attack about 3:am today.
“This is politically motivated and there is no two ways about it. They know that the APP is a fast growing political party in the state. We call on the police to investigate this and arrest the culprits.”
Protesters burn down APC headquarters in Jigawa
In another development, Legit.ng reported that protesters in Jigawa set ablaze the APC secretariat in the state on Thursday, August 1.
According to reports, the protesters also burnt vehicles parked in the building as efforts by security forces to contain them proved abortive.
The suspected hoodlums vandalized and looted the state's state's fertilizer store and grains store.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.