Unknown persons reportedly bombed the Action People’s Party (APP)'s secretariat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Monday morning

The APP chairman in the state, Sunny Wokekoro, and a party chieftain who pleaded anonymity confirmed the explosion on Monday

Although, the Rivers state police command has not released an official statement, but has deployed to the scene in the new GRA

Explosions suspected to be dynamites have rocked the Secretariat of the Action People’s Party (APP) along the GRA axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Rivers APP secretariat was bombed on Monday morning, a party chieftain confirmed. Photo credit: Action people's party - app

Bomb explosion: Rivers police take action

It was gathered that the secretariat was attacked on Monday morning, August 12, by unknown persons.

As reported by Channels TV, the explosion reportedly occurred at midnight and shattered the glass on the window near the impacted area.

The Rivers state police command has deployed two security vehicles and personnel to the scene in the new GRA. Routine activities are also going on smoothly within the area.

APP chieftain confirms bomb exposition

Reacting, the Rivers APP chairman, Sunny Wokekoro, confirmed the development and said he was on his way to assess the damage done by the explosions, The Nation reported.

Also, a party official, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident was politically motivated.

He said:

“Yes, I’m a member of the APP. I was informed of the attack about 3:am today.

“This is politically motivated and there is no two ways about it. They know that the APP is a fast growing political party in the state. We call on the police to investigate this and arrest the culprits.”

