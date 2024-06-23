BREAKING: Fire Guts Christ Embassy Headquarters In Lagos, Video Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
Ikeja, Lagos state - Fire has gutted the headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church, located in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State.
It was gathered that men of the Lagos State Fire Service were working hard to put off the raging fire.
An X user (formerly known as Twitter) @Chief_Augustin1 shared a video of the fire incident on Sunday, June 23.
Augustine said the Sunday service hasn't commenced fully when the fire outbreak started.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“Christ Embassy Church on Billingways Way Oregun is on fire. Serious fire raging and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it off. Thank God service hasn't commenced fully.”
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined as at the time for filling this report.
Nigerians react as fire guts Christ Embassy headquarters
Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians about the fire outbreak at Christ Embassy headquarters as captured via @MobilePunch
@EvansSpeaks
What could have caused this kind of outbreak?? Nah bomb??? A place like that should have been highly secured to with walk around securities to ensure everything is in order.
@Vdro588
This is very bad. People are usually in Church service by 8am. We pray nobody is hurt.
@aldavisonltd
Christ embassy does not have fire service hydrant and fire alarm systems? This could have been tamed if they had fire hydrants equipment in that massive structure.
@Patrick_isacc
May God safe everyone out there. Wishing the fire service men at the scene success in putting out the fire.
@owolabitaiwo
This is huge...
One lesson here, is the new phase of the building repairs should come with fireproofing materials.
What a loss.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.