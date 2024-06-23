Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikeja, Lagos state - Fire has gutted the headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church, located in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

It was gathered that men of the Lagos State Fire Service were working hard to put off the raging fire.

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service are reportedly working hard to put it off Photo credit: @Chief_Augustin1

An X user (formerly known as Twitter) @Chief_Augustin1 shared a video of the fire incident on Sunday, June 23.

Augustine said the Sunday service hasn't commenced fully when the fire outbreak started.

“Christ Embassy Church on Billingways Way Oregun is on fire. Serious fire raging and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it off. Thank God service hasn't commenced fully.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined as at the time for filling this report.

Nigerians react as fire guts Christ Embassy headquarters

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians about the fire outbreak at Christ Embassy headquarters as captured via @MobilePunch

@EvansSpeaks

What could have caused this kind of outbreak?? Nah bomb??? A place like that should have been highly secured to with walk around securities to ensure everything is in order.

@Vdro588

This is very bad. People are usually in Church service by 8am. We pray nobody is hurt.

@aldavisonltd

Christ embassy does not have fire service hydrant and fire alarm systems? This could have been tamed if they had fire hydrants equipment in that massive structure.

@Patrick_isacc

May God safe everyone out there. Wishing the fire service men at the scene success in putting out the fire.

@owolabitaiwo

This is huge...

One lesson here, is the new phase of the building repairs should come with fireproofing materials.

What a loss.

