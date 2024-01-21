A fire incident broke out on Broad Street, Lagos Island local government area of Lagos state on Sunday, January 21

The affected building is the popular Mandilas 10-storey building and reportedly started from the first floor

Jubril A. Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said men of the Fire Service are putting off the fire

Lagos state - The popular Mandilas building has been gutted by a fire outbreak on Broad Street, Lagos Island local government area of Lagos state.

According to The Punch, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this on Sunday, January 21.

The fire outbreak reportedly started from the first floor of the 10-storey building and has escalated to the fourth floor.

The cause of the fire incident was yet to be identified at the time of filling this report.

Jubril A. Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the first responders are attacking the Fire from the front and the back.

He disclosed this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Mr_JAG

Ahmed Musa event centre gutted by fire

Meanwhile, reported that Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, multimillion-naira event centre, was gutted by fire in Karji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Musa is currently with the national team for the 2024 African Cup of Nations, (AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire.

A source told newsmen that the fire started from a welding shop close to the event centre. The fire outbreak affected some parts of the premises at the event centre before it was reportedly put off by neighbours who reacted on time.

Fire guts Small Doctor’s home

Nigerians were grateful for Adekunle Temitope, aka Small Doctor, after videos of his house on fire surfaced online. In the clips, neighbours were seen trying to get into the house to put out the raging inferno with buckets of water.

Upon gaining entrance, some men managed to pull out furniture, enabling the fire and doused it with buckets of water.

The video of the sad incident was posted by blogger Tundeednut, who called on people to check on Small Doctor.

