An accident involving multiple vehicles at the Ojoo-Iwo Road of the Lagos-Ibadan has claimed the lives of 16 people

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed on Tuesday in a statement and noted that 17 persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment

The spokesperson, FRSC, Oyo State Sector Command, Mayowa Odewo, disclosed that the corpses had been handed to the police command

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Tuesday, August 13, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of 16 persons in an accident involving multiple vehicles at the Ojoo-Iwo Road axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

FRSC confirmed the accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway that claimed 16 lives. Photo credit: Federal Road Safety Corps

Source: Facebook

The accident reportedly occurred when a trailer loaded with roofing sheets collided with an 18-seater Toyota bus, a Micra taxi, and a Honda CR-V car on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the trailer involved in the accident experienced brake failure, causing it to collide with three other vehicles traveling in the same direction, resulting in a devastating crash, Leadership reported.

Ibadan road crash: "16 dead, 17 injured," FRSC confirms

The spokesperson, FRSC, Oyo State Sector Command, Mayowa Odewo, disclosed to the press in Ibadan that 10 people died and 17 other people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

As reported by The Punch, he noted that two people were injury-free of the 35 people, made up of 14 male adults, 10 female adults, six female children, and five male children involved in the accident.

Odewo attributed the cause of the accident, involving the four vehicles, to the brake failure of a truck.

Speaking further, he added that the 17 injured victims had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention while the corpses were handed over to the police.

“The accident vehicles have been taken to Irepodun Police Station, along Agbowo-Ojoo Road, by the police.

“Sadly, no victim was saved by seat belts or other defensive gadgets,” he said.

He cautioned drivers and urge them to carry out proper vehicle maintenance to prevent loss of lives from avoidable road traffic crashes, Daily Independent reported.

10 dead as bus rams into truck in Abia

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a fully loaded commercial bus with passengers reportedly lost control and rammed into a truck along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway in Abia state.

The fatal accident claimed the lives of 10 passengers, including two babies, near the Umuika Junction on Sunday, August 11.

It was gathered that the victims lost their lives on the spot before any assistance could arrive from sympathizers or government agencies.

Source: Legit.ng