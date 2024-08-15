The Lagos state government has expressed commitment to the security of life and properties of the people in the state, particularly those taking the BRT busses

Idowu Oguntona, the LBSL managing director and CEO, vowed that the state government will ensure that the full power of the law is descended on the public bus attackers

On Wednesday, August 14, a BRT bus was attacked around the Mile 12 area of the state, and the 35 passengers on board were robbed during the day

The Lagos State Government has vowed to crack down on criminal elements attacking and vandalizing BRT buses in the state.

Idowu Oguntona, Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), made this clear during an interactive session with journalists on Wednesday, August 14.

Lagos speaks on robbers attacking BRT buss and robbing passengers



Lagos condemns hoodlums' attack on BRT bus

Oguntona condemned the recent attack on an LBSL bus by hoodlums, who vandalized the vehicle and caused panic among passengers. He described the behaviour as "inhumane, intolerable, and totally unacceptable."

The attacked bus was travelling from Mile 2 to Leventis with 35 passengers on board when a mob emerged and assaulted passengers, stabbing them with sharp objects and robbing them of their valuables.

Oguntona assured that the government is committed to punishing those responsible for the attack, stating that "agents of anarchy have no place in any decent society." He also assured Lagosians that their safety remains the government's top priority.

Hoodlums attack BRT bus: Lagos makes a vow

The MD warned that anyone engaging in such acts would no longer be tolerated, and the government would take all necessary legal steps to protect residents and visitors. He assured commuters of their safety while travelling on public transportation platforms in Lagos State.

The bus registered as 240216, was attacked by suspected hoodlums in broad daylight while travelling from Mile 2 Terminal to Lagos Island. The incident occurred near Alaba Suru, where the attackers robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.

A video of the attack, which went viral on Thursday, shows the bus's window glasses being shattered by the hoodlums, highlighting the brazen nature of the assault.

Lagos BRT bus in fatal accident

