A hunger protest is currently underway in Nigeria, with demonstrators taking to the streets to express their frustration over the country's economic hardship and food scarcity.

The protest, which began on Thursday, August 1 and is scheduled to last for 10 days, has seen Nigerians from various walks of life come together to demand action from the government to address the pressing issues of hunger and poverty.

Despite court orders restricting the protest to designated areas, demonstrators have taken to the streets in various parts of the country, including Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The protest has already resulted in reported casualties, with at least one person killed and another injured in Kano.

The government has urged calm and promised to address the concerns of the protesters, but the situation remains tense as Nigerians continue to demand action to alleviate the suffering caused by hunger and poverty.

No less than 17 persons were shot dead on day one of the hunger protests across Nigeria. The casualties came from five northern states and Abuja. The states are Kano, Niger, Borno, Kaduna and Jigawa.

Ismael Musa shot in Kano

Tragedy struck in Kano on Thursday as the hunger protests turned violent, resulting in the death of one person. The victim, identified as Ismael Musa, was shot dead by security forces who were attempting to disperse the crowd of protesters.

The protest, which was part of a nationwide demonstration against economic hardship and food scarcity, had begun peacefully but took a deadly turn when security forces intervened.

How police kill one in Abuja

A protester was shot dead along the Kubwa expressway in Abuja during a demonstration against economic hardship and food scarcity. According to eyewitness Ekaete, the victim, whose identity has not been confirmed, was killed after the protesters became violent and blocked the highway.

The Punch reported that Ekaete recounted that the protesters harassed motorists before the police fired live shots, hitting the young man. She described the chaotic scene, saying that everyone fled after seeing the man fall to the ground.

Two protesters were shot in Jigawa

Two people were killed and many others injured in Jigawa State when police used live ammunition and teargas to disperse protesters. The protests, which took place in over 10 local government areas, including the state capital, Dutse, involved reports of destruction and looting of government property.

In Dutse, one victim was shot in front of the Government House, while the other was killed in Shiwarin town when protesters attempted to block the Maiduguri-Kano Road. The protesters also set fire to the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters and burned party vehicles in Dutse,

Six protesters gunned down in Niger

At least six people have been killed in Suleja, Niger State, during a protest against hunger and economic hardship. The victims were shot by security operatives who were trying to clear protesters from a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway that they had blocked.

The incident occurred on the first day of a 10-day nationwide protest, tagged #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, which began on August 1.

Four died in the Borno explosion

Four people have been killed and 34 others injured in Borno State after suspected Boko Haram members infiltrated a protest against the rising cost of living. The protest, part of the nationwide #EndBadGovernance movement, was disrupted by the militants, leading to the loss of lives and injuries.

Leadership reported that the Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Farouq Lawal, confirmed the incident and reported that the explosive ordnance device (EOD) team was quickly deployed to the scene to handle the situation. Lawal stated that Boko Haram militants were responsible for the attack, which has added to the growing concerns about the safety of protesters in the region.

Three people died in Kaduna

in the deaths of at least three youths and leaving many others injured. The protesters, mostly young people and the unemployed had marched from different directions towards the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the official residence and office of the state Governor.

According to Vanguard, an eyewitness, the protesters were unarmed and peaceful, but their large numbers may have intimidated the security operatives near the Government House, leading to a violent response.

