Family members revealed that the slain Oyo teacher died without children despite being married for 18 years before his tragic death

The teacher was killed during coordinated attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area that left several pupils and teachers abducted

Amnesty International accused the Federal Government of failing to stop rising kidnappings targeting schools and rural communities across Nigeria

Grief enveloped residents of Ogbomoso at the weekend as family members, colleagues and sympathisers gathered to bury Adegboye Adesiyan, the Oyo state teacher killed during the recent abduction attack in Oriire Local Government Area.

As reported by Punch, relatives of the slain teacher revealed that Adesiyan died without having children despite spending 18 years in marriage.

Mourners gathered at Ayegun Baptist Church for the burial of teacher Joel Adesiyan. Photo: FB/AyegunChurch

Source: Facebook

The disclosure came during his burial at Owolanke Community along the Ogbomoso and Ibadan Expressway.

How was Oyo teacher buried?

The late teacher was among victims caught in coordinated attacks carried out by gunmen on schools in Oriire Local Government Area earlier this month. Several teachers and pupils were abducted during the incident, which triggered panic across nearby communities.

Adesiyan’s funeral service took place at Ayegun Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, where mourners struggled to contain their emotions as tributes poured in for the deceased educator.

Speaking shortly after the burial, family spokesperson Oyegun Sangotoye described the late teacher as a dependable figure whose death created a painful vacuum within the family.

“My name is Oyegun Sangotoye. I am a teacher at Community Grammar School, Olokoto in Oriire Local Government Area. I am the Vice Principal and an uncle to Joel Adegboye Adesiyan, who was killed by bandits on Friday, May 15, 2026,” he said.

Sangotoye recalled that Adesiyan was the first child of the family and carried major responsibilities for relatives and loved ones.

“It is so painful that he did not have any children. Those children crying during the funeral service and interment were those he was taking care of,” he added.

What followed deadly school attack?

The attacks reportedly occurred around 9:30 a.m. when armed men stormed schools in the Ahoro Esiele area of Oriire Local Government Area. Victims included teachers, students and pupils.

Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier confirmed that dozens of students and teachers were abducted during the invasion. One person was also killed in the assault.

The development forced many parents to withdraw their children from schools amid fears of further attacks. Some schools in Ogbomoso temporarily shut down after rumours spread about possible infiltration of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology community by armed groups. Authorities of the institution later dismissed the claims.

Parents gathered at school gates in Iseyin to pick up their wards amid rising insecurity fears. Photo: RahamanAbiola

Source: Original

Adesiyan was born on December 11, 1976, in Ogbomoso and began his education at L.A. Primary School before attending Ogbomoso Baptist High School. He later studied at Kwara State College of Education and obtained a degree from Ado Ekiti State University.

He married his wife, Victoria, in April 2008 and is survived by his parents, siblings, wife and extended relatives.

Amnesty raises alarm over kidnappings

Meanwhile, Amnesty International Nigeria accused the Federal Government of failing to curb rising abductions across the country.

The organisation claimed that at least 1,100 people were kidnapped between January and April 2026. It cited attacks in Oyo and Borno states as evidence of worsening insecurity targeting schools and rural communities.

“President Bola Tinubu and his government have failed to address the country’s shocking spate of abductions targeting school children, rural communities and internally displaced persons across the country,” the group said in a statement.

Amnesty urged authorities to strengthen protection for schools and ensure children can learn in safe environments free from violence and intimidation

Bandits storm national park service in Oyo, kill five

Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

A relative of one of the victims told Legit.ng that the officers were believed to be resting when the assault began. One of the bodies was reportedly found on a prayer mat, raising the impression that the officer was shot while observing prayers. Family members have described the discovery as deeply painful and shocking.

Source: Legit.ng