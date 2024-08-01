Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Suleja, Niger state - No fewer than six protesters have been reportedly killed while some sustained injuries in Suleja, Niger state.

The tragic incident occurred while security operatives were struggling to dislodge protesters who mounted barricades on a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The victims were killed while security operatives were struggling to dislodge protesters.

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, one of the victims, Yahaya Nda Isah, a resident of Hassan Dalatu Road, Suleja, was hit by a stray bullet.

The bullet reportedly hit Isa on his bike in front of the Suleja Police ‘A’ division where protesters had assembled.

Isah's nephew said the victim was on his bike when the bullet fired to disperse the protesters hit him on his chest and he died on the spot.

“He was my uncle. He was not even protesting. He was passing in front of the Police ‘A’ division where some people were protesting when stray Bullet hit him on his chest and he died."

One of the residents who spoke on condition of anonymity said 3 other people were shot at the same scene while 2 others were shot at the Suleja Junction on Abuja-Kaduna road.

He, however, could not confirm if other victims were dead.

