One person was reportedly killed during the hunger protest in Kano state on the day of the demonstration

It was also reported that another person had been injured during the protest and is battling for survival at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital

The NCC office, filling station, and Rufaida shop were also set ablaze by the protesters in the Hotoro area of Kano state

A person named Ismael Ahmad Musa was killed in Hotoro, Kano State, during the protests. His brother confirmed his death, and he was buried according to Islamic rites.

It is unclear if the victim was a protester or not. Another person was injured and is battling for their life at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Protesters set NCC office on fire

Daily Trust further reported that the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) office in Kano was set ablaze by a large group of armed youths.

The office was scheduled for inauguration next week. In addition to the NCC office, a filling station and a Rufaida shop were also set on fire in the Hotoro area.

All shops in the area were closed due to the violence. Residents are urging authorities to take immediate action to restore order and protect lives and property.

Kano residents lament as protest turns violent

A resident of Charanchi, Isa Musa, described the situation as a threat to humanity and called for prompt action to ensure safety and security.

The police have been urged to deploy additional personnel to address the deteriorating security situation and restore order in the metropolis.

This is coming on day one of the hunger protest scheduled to last between August 1 to 10. The organisers have cited constitutional rights to protest and have insisted on going ahead with the protest despite warnings from all the security agencies.

Hunger protest: Why governors should be blamed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian governors have been accused of being responsible for allowing the economic crisis in the country to lead to the planned nationwide hunger protest.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan said that the state allocations were multiplied by the federal government following the removal of the fuel subsidy, but the governors did not let it reflect on the people.

According to Hassan, if the governors had shared what was sent to them and followed President Bola Tinubu's rules, Nigeria's problems would have been half-solved, and there wouldn't have been calls for the protest.

