Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged residents of the state not to be used as agents of destruction during the ongoing hunger and hardship protests.

Sanusi expressed deep concern over the looting and vandalisation of public and private properties.

Sanusi II urged Kano residents not to be used as agents of destruction Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: UGC

The first-class monarch stated this while reacting to news that protesters had returned to the streets despite the curfew imposed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to check widespread violence.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Emir stated this at a press conference held at his Gidan Rumfa palace Friday evening, August 2.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sanusi reminded the people that the leaders kept warning against the possibility that miscreants and agents of destruction would hijack the peaceful demonstrations, Leadership reports.

“I am calling on people of Kano not to allow themselves to be repeat what happened yesterday or to be deceived into continuing with this kind of mayhem. Parents should advise their children, Ward heads, district heads, Imams should call on our people and let them know understand that this violence only hurts Kano, only sets Kano back and nobody is going to come fix our problems."

The monarch added:

“Those youths that were killed are our children, the property destroyed belongs to us and we are the victims of all the losses encountered.

Military vows to take action if protest escalates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian army vowed to take action if the ongoing nationwide hunger and hardship protest escalates in the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said the military may intervene in controlling the looting crisis and identify its sponsors.

Musa said that the “military will step in” once observed that the situation “breaches beyond what they (the police) can handle.”

Source: Legit.ng