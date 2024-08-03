Nigerians have taken to the streets to protest against bad governance, grounding economic activities in many states

The story is different in the South East region as residents shun the protest, while some youths take advantage of the empty streets to play football

Protesters have decried the increasing cost of living, which has left millions of Nigerians reeling in hunger

While Nigerians across different parts of the country continue to protest against bad governance, youths in the South East region have taken to the streets to play football.

Empty roads and streets are observed in the Eastern states as the protest against economic hardship and insecurity enters Day 3 on Saturday, August 3.

According to Premium Times, the protest failed to hold in Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, and Ebonyi states.

South East residents have shunned the End Bad Governance in Nigeria protest. Photo Credit: Premium Times.

Source: UGC

Although economic activities seem to be on the low, human and vehicular movements were minimal.

It was further reported that markets, shops, banks and petrol stations did not open for business.

Why are Nigerians protesting?

Thousands have taken to the streets, clamouring for an end to bad governance under the banner #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria.

Organisers have called for ten days of demonstrations starting August 1. They decried the increasing cost of living, which has left millions of Nigerians reeling.

President Bola Tinubu announced an end to fuel subsidy on his inauguration on May 29, 2023, saying "fuel subsidy is gone".

BBC reported that he won disputed elections with a promise to renew hope but faces tough economic and security challenges.

DefenceTimesNG1 shared photos on X, showing some youths in the East playing football on the streets with the caption:

"As nationwide protests commence, the South East sees a significant Sit-At-Home , while some Youth were seen in Owerri, Imo state playing soccer in the Express Road."

Fatalities recorded as Nigerians protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 16 people were killed on day one of the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Specifically, one person was shot dead both in Kano and Abuja, two were killed in Jigawa, six were reportedly shot by security forces in Niger, four in Borno, and three in Kaduna.

The demonstration, which began peacefully, turned violent in some cities, resulting in clashes between police and protesters.

Source: Legit.ng