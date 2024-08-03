Trending photos: Protester Confronts Police Amid Teargas Barrage in Abuja
- A protester confronted a police officer after tear gas was deployed to disperse the demonstration during the ongoing nationwide protests against poor governance
- The protests, which began on August 1, 2024, are taking place across Nigeria, with participants raising issues of severe economic hardship
- Initially peaceful, the nationwide protests have escalated into confrontations with security forces
A protester in Abuja courageously challenged a police officer following the use of tear gas to break up the demonstration.
This confrontation took place amidst the ongoing nationwide protests against poor governance.
The demonstrations, which started on Thursday, August 1, are being held across the country.
The nationwide hardship protest in Nigeria, which began on August 1, 2024, is a mass demonstration across various states aimed at addressing severe economic difficulties and governance issues.
Protesters are voicing concerns over rising poverty, unemployment, and the overall economic decline.
The protests, while initially peaceful, have seen escalating tensions and confrontations with security forces.
See the photos below:
Details later...
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944