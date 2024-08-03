A protester confronted a police officer after tear gas was deployed to disperse the demonstration during the ongoing nationwide protests against poor governance

The protests, which began on August 1, 2024, are taking place across Nigeria, with participants raising issues of severe economic hardship

Initially peaceful, the nationwide protests have escalated into confrontations with security forces

The nationwide hardship protest in Nigeria, which began on August 1, 2024, is a mass demonstration across various states aimed at addressing severe economic difficulties and governance issues.

Protesters are voicing concerns over rising poverty, unemployment, and the overall economic decline.

The protests, while initially peaceful, have seen escalating tensions and confrontations with security forces.

