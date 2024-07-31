Nigerian governors have been accused of being responsible for allowing the economic crisis in the country to lead to the planned nationwide hunger protest

Barrister Oladotun Hassan said that the state allocations were multiplied by the federal government following the removal of the fuel subsidy, but the governors did not let it reflect on the people

According to Hassan, if the governors had shared what was sent to them and followed the laid down rules of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's problems would have been half-solved, and there wouldn't have been calls for the protest

Barrister Oladotun Hassan has accused the Nigerian governors of not doing enough to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu in his move to solve Nigeria's problems.

The legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said the federal government multiplied the allocations given to the state governors, as well as the distribution of foods and fertilizers through them, but the governors have refused to do the needful and share them with the people.

Lawyer faults governors for hunger protest Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Governors would have half-solved Nigeria's problem

He stressed that the problem would have been half-solved should the governors have acted as laid down by President Tinubu. He said:

"It is a misguided cliché for you to say that you are going on a hunger protest. Nigeria has never been worse, and we have never experienced it so badly. It is just the governors' lack of commitment.

"We have to hold some people accountable for the cause of this hunger strike. The governors have been paid for times the amount of their monthly allocation for the past ten months of this new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

"After the removal of the fuel subsidy, money was increased in astronomical order that would have solved all the avalanches of the crisis that we are going through today.

"The crisis of inflation, food security, and even insecurity that's in the land. Lack of proper orientation, commitment, etc. These could have been half-managed if the state governors had followed the laid-down approach of President Bola Tinubu."

Hunger protest: Lawyer laments weaponisation of poverty

Hassan, who is also the president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, lamented that the opposition parties are now weaponising poverty and hunger to mobilise people against the government.

He explained:

"We ought not to be in this situation as a country, whereby we are now singing ebi ń pawá. Ebi ń pawá syndrome has been weaponised by opportunist politicians who believe that they can only distract the present government as a model of their campaign strategy to vote out the government.

"Regrettably, that's not patriotism. That is a destructive model of politics. That's not even opposition by any standard. When an opposition party is pushing for the destruction of the country by mobilising the citizens to go on riot by weaponising poverty and hunger."

Opposition leaders who endorsed hunger protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's one-year in office has been challenging for many Nigerians, as inflation has consistently increased. The president has swung into action as he announced the removal of the fuel subsidies on the day of his inauguration and floated the currency.

The two moves fronted Tinubu's economic reform. He also took several steps in which he appealed to Nigerians to endure the pain and said that things would soon get better. However, the cost of food continued to multiply, leading to the call for a hunger protest.

Source: Legit.ng