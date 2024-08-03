Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Dutse, Jigawa state - Thousands of hunger and hardship protesters in Jigawa state defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by Governor Umar Namadi on Thursday, August.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the streets for the second day in some parts of the state capital in Dutse on Friday.

The security operatives blocked the protesters from trooping into the commercial areas. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

As reported by Leadership, a combined team of security agencies battled with protesters around the Zai area of the city.

The security operatives blocked the protesters from trooping into the commercial and other areas as well as major buildings and stores.

Namadi imposed a 24-hour curfew following the escalation of violence on the first day.

The governor, however, said the curfew would be relaxed for two and a half hours to enable worshippers to attend the Friday Juma’a prayer in the mosque, Vanguard reports.

A resident of Zai Quarters said thousands of youths chanting different anti-government slogans resisted the teargas fired to disperse them by the security operatives.

However, in the Shuwarin area on the outskirts of Dutse, thousands of youths were blocked by heavy security.

The security forces mounted barricades on the road and fired teargas to disperse the protesters from entering the city centre.

An eyewitness said police operatives arrested youths, including underage boys on Friday.

