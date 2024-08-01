Aggrieved youths on Thursday took the planned nationwide protest to Buhari's residence and the Emir's palace

The angry youths grounded Buhari's residence, set up bonfire and attacked the Emir's palace who was reportedly against the August 1 planned protest

The protesters reportedly chanted in Hausa, “Hunger wants to kill us,” and “We don’t want” as they hijacked the peaceful demonstration

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Thursday, August 1, angry protesters trooped to the residence of the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State.

Protesters takes demonstration to Buhari's residence. Image of Buhari and Tinubu for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The protesters, in their numbers, joined the #EndBadGovernance nationwide demonstration scheduled to be held from August 1 to August 10.

The protest turned violent in some states, leading to deaths and forcing at least three governors to declare a curfew.

The mob, which attempted to break into the residence of the former number one citizen, said they were fed up with the economic situation of the country, The Punch reported.

As reported by Daily Trust, in a video that has gone viral, the young persons were seen shouting on top of their voices.

“They set up bonfire in front of the former President’s house and were chanting loudly,” a witness told Daily Trust via telephone on Thursday.

“Bama yi! Bama yi! Bama yi!,” the crowd chorused in Hausa.

The term, which literarily translates as “we don’t want”, is usually used as a form of disapproval during protests.

Protest: Angry youths storm Buhari's residence, Emir's palace

It took the intervention of an unidentified person who came out of Buhari’s residence to address the angry youths.

Not stopping there, the protesters reportedly headed for the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk.

One of them was reportedly shot on the leg by security operatives who were trying to disperse them but the protesters refused to back down.

According to a resident of Daura, who pleaded anonymity:

“I was at my place of work organising speech and prize event for our students when the protest began. I was briefed about what happened. I learnt that the protesters took to the residences of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Emir of Daura and Magajin Garin Daura.

“While returning home from my place of work, I moved through the residence of Alhaji Musa Uba, the Magajin Gari, a senior traditional title holder in Emirate, and can confirm that some minor damages had been done there. He was reportedly against the protest and that could be the reason the protesters attacked his house. They threw stones at the house but the situation was contained by security operatives. The palace of the Emir is being guarded by the army and police. As we speak, Daura is calm.”

Protesters burn down APC headquarters in Jigawa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that protesters in Jigawa set ablaze the APC secretariat in the state on Thursday, August 1.

According to reports, the protesters also burnt vehicles parked in the building as efforts by security forces to contain them proved abortive.

The suspected hoodlums vandalized and looted the state's state's fertilizer store and grains store.

Source: Legit.ng