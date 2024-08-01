Protest in Nigeria August 2024 LIVE Updates: Hardship Demonstrations Start Nationwide
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Lekki, Lagos state - Hello and thank you for joining Legit.ng's live update/coverage of the latest nationwide protest in Nigeria.
Stay with Legit.ng as we bring you all the latest developments throughout the day.
The nationwide hardship/hunger protest, planned from Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10, 2024, is organised by Nigerians frustrated with the country's worsening economic conditions and high cost of living.
In response, the government has taken several measures, including the deployment of hundreds of police officers in Abuja and other states to maintain order and prevent potential violence.
Human rights groups have criticised attempts to halt the protests, emphasising the importance of protecting peaceful demonstrations.
The protests have sparked widespread anxiety among government officials, who are concerned about the potential for unrest and are urging for patience and constructive dialogue to address the issues.
Follow all the updates and coverage here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
Sanwo Olu speaks out on claims protesters want to overthrow Tinubu
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, has described some narratives suggesting that the planned nationwide protest in August is a ploy to overthrow the Bola Tinubu government as "troubling".
In an address on Wednesday evening, July 31, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that while the intentions of the organisers may be noble, even peaceful events can turn violent without warning.
Protest in Nigeria: Police detonate explosive device in Lagos
On the eve of the protest, the Lagos police command anti-bomb squad reportedly deactivated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Ikeja area of the state.
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigeria police force (NPF), said the device, which was wrapped in a bag, was dropped by the roadside from an unregistered vehicle along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.
Protest in Nigeria August 2024: What’s the latest?
Police operatives are ready to provide adequate protection for peaceful and lawful protesters in Nigerian states.
Security agents acknowledged the right of the citizens to engage in peaceful protest but warned that it must not turn violent.
Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), also cautioned against spreading fake news.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.