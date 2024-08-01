Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

A cost-of-living crisis hitting Nigeria at the time Bola Tinubu took office in May 2023 intensified after the president removed the fuel subsidy and announced other reforms. Photo credit: NurPhoto

The nationwide hardship/hunger protest, planned from Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10, 2024, is organised by Nigerians frustrated with the country's worsening economic conditions and high cost of living.

In response, the government has taken several measures, including the deployment of hundreds of police officers in Abuja and other states to maintain order and prevent potential violence.

Human rights groups have criticised attempts to halt the protests, emphasising the importance of protecting peaceful demonstrations.

The protests have sparked widespread anxiety among government officials, who are concerned about the potential for unrest and are urging for patience and constructive dialogue to address the issues​.

