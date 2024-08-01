President Bola Tinubu and his minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, have met behind closed-door at the presidential villa

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike on Thursday, August 1, amid the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.

Wike arrived at the State House in Abuja around 4 pm, dressed in a white suit and driving a Prado SUV.

High Court restricts protesters to two locations

Although the purpose of the meeting was not disclosed, it coincided with protests in the FCT, including around the Central Area and Eagle Square, where demonstrators defied security warnings to vacate the area.

A court order had designated the Moshood Abiola Stadium as the only approved location for protests in the FCT. The protests significantly impacted social and economic activities in parts of Wuse 2, with most businesses closed and reduced vehicular movement.

Observations on Thursday revealed that businesses along Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, including banks and commercial entities, remained shut.

When will hunger protest end in Nigeria?

The hunger protest, scheduled for August 1 to 10, has sparked widespread concern across Nigeria. The protest, which aims to draw attention to the country's economic hardship and food scarcity, has been met with support and caution.

While some Nigerians see the protest as necessary to push the government to address the country's pressing issues, others fear that it could lead to violence and instability.

Despite court orders restricting the protest to designated areas, demonstrators have taken to the streets in various parts of the country, including Kano and the Federal Capital Territory. The protest has already resulted in reported casualties, with at least one person killed and another injured in Kano.

Hunger protest: Why governors should be blamed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian governors have been accused of being responsible for allowing the economic crisis in the country to lead to the planned nationwide hunger protest.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan said that the state allocations were multiplied by the federal government following the removal of the fuel subsidy, but the governors did not let it reflect on the people.

According to Hassan, if the governors had shared what was sent to them and followed President Bola Tinubu's rules, Nigeria's problems would have been half-solved, and there wouldn't have been calls for the protest.

