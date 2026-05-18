A corps member went viral on social media after visiting her husband at his workplace to spend time with him

The serving corps member had taken time off to visit her husband at his shop, where he sold spare parts

Heartwarming reactions followed the video, as social media users posted comments praising the couple’s love

A serving corps member drew attention online after she made a brief visit to see her husband at his place of work.

The gesture, which she shared on social media, showed her stopping by his shop during her spare time to spend some time with him.

Corps member urges public to patronise husband who sells motor spare parts. Photo credit: @pencolily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Corps member visits husband at his shop

The corps member, who posts on TikTok as @pencolily, explained that she had gone to greet her husband while he was attending to business.

She mentioned that the shop dealt in vehicle spare parts and encouraged people to support his trade.

The supportive wife advertised her husband's business, stating that customers could find parts for any vehicle they needed in the Uwelu area, and asked viewers to patronise him.

The clip captured a light-hearted moment between the couple at the husband’s shop where motor spare parts were available.

While sharing the video, the proud wife referred to her husband with an affectionate term (odogwu) as she urged people to patronise him.

Corps member supports husband at his motor parts shop. Photo credit: @pencolily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Went to say hi to my hubby in his workplace. Please patronise him guys. Any vehicle spare parts you need is available. Please patronise my odogwu. Any vehicle parts you need in Uwelu, spare parts is available."

Reactions as corps member visits husband

TikTok users left comments that praised the couple’s bond and described the visit as thoughtful and supportive.

Many noted that it reflected the kind of encouragement partners often give one another.

@_thechiomaokpara said:

"A man that supports his wife’s dream instead of being intimidated may God bless him."

@Audrey'shairworld commented:

"I know your husband, we attended the same secondary school (EVBAREKE SECONDARY SCHOOL USELU) my regards to him."

@Marianno said:

"Sometimes being rich doesn't guarantee true love. I pray I find the coolness of my eyes too."

@OmaPorsh said:

"To see a proud man like this na by connection this days! Congratulations sis, you got yourself man! God bless your home."

@Favorite_KiKi commented:

"You both look good together I wish you both all the best they is stranger and especially more money."

@Stephanie E added:

"He's so proud of you he kept turning to steal glances. Congratulations dear."

@_thechiomaokpara said:

"A man that supports his wife’s dream instead of being intimidated may God bless him."

@Audrey'shairworld commented:

"I know your husband, we attended the same secondary school (EVBAREKE SECONDARY SCHOOL USELU) my regards to him."

See the post below:

Ex corps member visits husband's provision shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who recently completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) publicly acknowledged her husband's support.

In a video, she visited him at his provision shop and hugged him tightly while expressing her gratitude to him.

Source: Legit.ng