A young man trends online after meeting the 16-year-old girl who got the highest score in the 2026 UTME

The video showed the moment he engaged her in a conversation and touched his head

Many people who watched the video took to the comments section to react to the video

A man drew the attention of many people over what he did when he suddenly met the individual who got the highest score in the 2026 UTME exam.

Recall that Legit.ng had published several articles on Daniella, the young girl who got 372 in the 2026 JAMB exam, and a breakdown of the scores she got in each of the subjects she wrote in her examination.

Man trends after dramatic reaction to meeting girl who scored highest in 2026 JAMB. Photo Source: Twitter/majimosess, The Cable/Ibrahim Mansur

Source: Twitter

Man meets top UTME candidate

As she continues to trend online, a young man got people talking after a video showed what he did when he met the young lady.

In the video posted by a media user, @majimosess, the man could be seen in a suit standing close to the 16-year-old girl and making some statements.

He told her:

"Madam, let me shake you, let me touch my head."

Man stirs reactions as he meets 2026 UTME top scorer, makes unusual gesture. Photo Source: Twitter/majimosess, The Cable/Ibrahim Mansur

Source: Twitter

He said this several times while shaking her hands and touching his head with them, and praising her for having the highest JAMB score in the 2026 UTME.

His statement and his action in the video caught the attention of many people, who took to the comments section to react.

Reactions as man meets UTME candidate

@Ash_fahh added:

"E reach to touch his head ohh. The thing Dey shocking."

@maleekskies noted:

"Very brilliant mind and lucky girl."

@zinnerx09014 noted:

"Wetin dis girl don do make una arrest her for proper investigation."

@askofbibby added:

"Sharp."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Daniella Owoeye, the student who emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 UTME with 372, shared how excited and proud she felt after the announcement. The 16-year-old also spoke about her plans to prepare for her post-UTME at the University of Lagos, where she hopes to study Medicine and Surgery.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Daniella Owoeye, the 2026 UTME top scorer with 372, was celebrated by her tutorial centre after her results went viral online. The centre shared her subject breakdown and praised her hard work.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Daniella Owoeye, a 16-year-old from Erinmope Ekiti, made history after scoring 372 in the 2026 UTME and emerging as the highest scorer nationwide. Her achievement was celebrated by her community leaders, who praised her discipline and hard work.

The girl with highest JAMB score receives offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, the 16-year-old girl who scored the highest mark in the 2026 UTME with 372, received a special offer from a company based in the United States.

The offer came after she spoke about her academic journey in an interview, where she shared her school background, leadership roles, and how happy she felt after emerging as the top scorer in the exam.

Source: Legit.ng