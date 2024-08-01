The planned hunger protest in Yobe state has turned violent as some persons unleash mayhem in a particular LGA

According to reports making the rounds on Thursday evening, some persons allegedly set on fire seven busses in Potiskum LGA of the state

This development has further fuelled tension within the area and the state government has declared a 24-hour curfew in the affected LGAs

On Thursday, August 1, seven mass transit buses were burnt in Potiskum, the headquarters of Potiskum local government area of Yobe State, amid the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests.

It was gathered that the buses were set ablaze on the premises of the local government secretariat in Potiskum on Thursday.

An eyewitness North-East state disclosed to Channel Television that some persons came in their numbers to cause mayhem but were quickly prevented by the security personnel.

Yobe protest turn violent: Police confirm

Reacting, the spokesman for the Yobe state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident at Potiskum. He assured that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Propagated on social media, the nationwide protests against economic hardship started on Thursday, August 1, 2024, and is scheduled to stretch till August 10 across all states of the Federation as well as the nation’s capital Abuja.

Curfew imposed in 3 LGAs

Following the development, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru towns where some hoodlums are taking advantage of the protest to vandalise, loot government and private properties.

Dairy Abdulsalam, the special adviser to the state government on security matters, urged the general public to abide by the curfew order and stay at home for peace to reign in the affected areas and the state at large.

According to him, the security agencies have been directed to ensure enforcement and full compliance of the curfew order.

Protest: Borno governor imposes 24-hour curfew

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum has taken action following the detonation of an improvised explosive device in Kawori Market, Konduga area.

Governor Zulum has announced an immediate 24-hour curfew across the 27 local government areas in the state.

The state Police spokesperson, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said the curfew aims to restore law and order and ensure public safety.

