Arsenal are moving closer to winning the Premier League title with two matches left to go in the season

The Premier League title is still open between Manchester City and Arsenal, with the advantage to the Reds

There are two days when the league could be decided, as the season concludes on Sunday, May 24, 2026

The Premier League title race is moving closer to its conclusive end with Arsenal and Manchester City in the race for the 2025/26 crown.

Arsenal currently sit top of the table with 79 points, two ahead of Manchester City, who have 77 points with two matches remaining in the season.

Mikel Arteta prepares Arsenal players for Burnley clash. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners’ push for the title continues when they face Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18, while City faces Bournemouth on May 19 at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the final day on May 24, while Manchester City will host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

When Arsenal could win title

The Premier League title race is open to both teams, but Arsenal have the advantage as they are two points ahead and in control of their destiny.

Thus, it is a question of when Arsenal could win the title, and if not, Manchester City can only win it on the final day if things go wrong for Arsenal, starting against Burnley.

As noted by the Premier League, if Arsenal beat Burnley on Monday and Manchester City fail to beat Bournemouth, the Gunners would be crowned champions.

However, if both teams win their matches, Arsenal’s potential celebrations for their first title in 22 years will have to wait until the final day.

Manchester City can still win the title on the final day, if Arsenal lose or draw one of their remaining matches and City beat Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Regardless, Arsenal’s trophy lift will take place on the final day, as Manchester City will play a day ahead of them, and if the Gunners become champions, they'll be first to celebrate at Selhurst Park.

Guardiola eyes final day battle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking forward to taking the Premier League title race with Arsenal to the final day of the season.

Guardiola admits that it will not be an easy match against the Cherries, who are fighting for a chance to compete in the Champions League next season.

The Andoni Iraola-led side are on a 17-match unbeaten run in the league, and Guardiola hopes to snap that and take the race to the final day.

Pep Guardiola targets final day drama in the Premier League title race. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

“We know exactly what we have to do. It’s not complicated, we have to win and then against Aston Villa,” he said as quoted by Mancity.com.

“All we want is to be with our people at the end and try to fight for the title and extend it to Aston Villa. To do that, we need to beat Bournemouth.”

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal vs Burnley

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

The relegated side could derail Arsenal’s title ambitions if they stage an upset against the Gunners, or could make it easy and play like they have nothing at stake.

Source: Legit.ng