The US Department of State has released updated visa application fees for individuals seeking entry into the United States, covering both nonimmigrant and immigrant visa categories.

The latest changes apply to various visa classifications, with fees structured based on the type of application.

For non-petition-based nonimmigrant visas, the application processing fee has been set at $185, covering visa types such as Visitor (B), Transit (C-1), Student (F and M), Journalist (I), and Exchange Visitor (J), among others.

Meanwhile, petition-based nonimmigrant visa applicants, including temporary workers (H), intracompany transferees (L), and religious workers (R), are required to pay $205.

Individuals applying for Treaty Trader or Investor visas (E) must pay $315, while fiancé(e) or spouse visa applicants (K) are charged $265.

Border crossing card fees range from $15 for applicants under 15 years of age to $185 for those 15 years and older.

Immigrant visa application fees

The latest immigrant visa fees have also been adjusted to reflect different visa categories. The filing fee for an immigrant petition for a relative (I-130) is now $675, while orphan intercountry adoption petitions (I-600 and I-800) are charged $775.

The processing fee for immediate relative and family preference applications stands at $325, with employment-based applications set at $345.

Additional fees apply to Diversity Visa Lottery applicants, who must pay $330 per person, and individuals submitting an Affidavit of Support Review, which incurs a $120 fee.

Some applicants, such as certain Iraqi and Afghan special immigrant visa holders, are exempt from fees.

Special visa services and waivers

Several categories of applicants qualify for waivers on visa application fees, including official representatives of foreign governments, UN observer mission members, and individuals traveling for charitable purposes.

Additionally, refugees and significant public benefit parole cases are processed without a fee.

For applicants seeking waivers for visa ineligibility (Form I-601), the fee is $930, while individuals applying for a returning resident status determination (Form DS-117) must pay $180.

