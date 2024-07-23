Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked youths planning to embark on the planned nationwide protests against hunger and hardship policies to shelve their plan.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this after a meeting with President Tinubu on Tuesday, July 23.

Tinubu says his administration is already ongoing to address the challenges and all their concerns Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Idris said Tinubu said measures are already ongoing to address the challenges and all their concerns, Daily Trust reports.

“We also discussed the issue of the country generally and Mr President has asked me to again inform Nigerians that he listens to them, especially the young people that are trying to protest.

“Mr President said he listens to them and takes what they say seriously; and he is working assiduously to ensure that this country is good not just for today but also for the future. The issue of the planned protest, Mr President does not see any need for that, he asked them to shelve that plan and he has asked them to await the government’s response to all their pleas, he has listened to them.”

Source: Legit.ng