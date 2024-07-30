Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has maintained that the current action of some elements in the country will not solve the economic hardship but worsen the situation

The Yoruba Nation agitator insisted that the August 1 planned demonstration move against Tinubu's government is politically motivated and the handwork of mischief makers

Igboho called on Nigerian youths to shun the planned protest and noted that "challenges are everywhere"

Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has opposed the nationwide protests planned for August 1 over the country's hardships.

Igboho: "Yoruba nation will not be a launchpad for disintegratiion"

Igboho, in a statement issued on Monday, July 29, insisted that the "faceless organizers" of the planned protests are working to destabilize the country despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's efforts to revive the economy.

Buttressing his point, Igboho noted that although it is the legal right of Nigerians to protest, the planned demonstration is politically motivated and against the interests of Nigerians, and the Yoruba nation will not be part of it.

As reported by Vanguard, he alleged that the idea of the sponsors of the movement was not to influence change but a regime change.

Igboho said:

“I, Chief Sunday Igboho, am issuing this press release in response to the planned protests by some unknown and faceless individuals who are working to disintegrate the country.

‘’Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assumed office on May 29, 2023, he has implemented revolutionary policies, which his predecessors lacked the political will to pursue.

‘’While the right to peaceful protest is enshrined in our constitution, it does not extend to calls for an unconstitutional regime change. It is worth noting that during President Buhari’s eight-year tenure, there were no such protests for regime change from the Southwest, even when our people faced oppression and atrocities by Fulani terrorists.

‘’Our protests were focused on protecting our communities, not on destabilizing the country.

The Yoruba Nation Movement and I firmly declare that we will not participate in any protest aimed at using the Southwest as a battleground for political upheaval.

‘’We stand resolute in our belief that the Yoruba nation will not be a launchpad for disintegrating Nigeria. We recognize that economic hardship is a global phenomenon, not unique to Nigeria."

