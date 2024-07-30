Some suspected thugs, on Tuesday, took to the streets in Lagos state to issue a fresh directive to residents

The hoodlums, in a video that has gone viral on social media, threatened residents not to come out for the planned hunger protest scheduled for Thursday, August 1 to 10

The thugs, whose faces could not be captured in the footage, were seen moving through the market and threatening traders who failed to comply with their directive

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Some suspected thugs have begun to threaten Lagos State residents not to come out for the planned hunger protest scheduled for Thursday, August 1 to 10.

Thugs warn Lagos residents against joining planned protest. Image of protesters for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recall that a faceless group has set aside Thursday, August 1, for the planned nationwide protests against hardships occasioned by the economic reforms of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

But in a viral video making the round on the social media platform X, on Tuesday, July 30, the people whose voices were only heard were chastising the market women and men to desist from the planned protest as it might lead to more destruction than that witnessed in the #EndSARS protest, The Punch reported.

“Anybody that is confident should come out on Thursday to protest. Are you the only one hungry?

“If you dare come out for the protest, you will be mercilessly dealt with,” the men in the video warned.

Legit.ng reported that this development comes amidst the directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, ordering senior police officers to protect participants of the planned #EndBadGovernance protest.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, expressed his readiness to assemble a legal team in Lagos state to offer representation to 'End Bad Governance' protesters.

Effiong disclosed that he has asked the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Nigerians taking part in the planned protest are protected by the country’s security agencies.

