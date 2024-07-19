Nigerians have been urged to shun the planned protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government

High Chief Ray Murphy made this call on Friday while noting the nationwide protest was not in the interest of Nigerians but rather for ethnic and religious reasons

Murphy argued that those who remained silent during former President Buhari's tenure lack the moral authority to now instigate protests against President Tinubu

The planned protest is organised by the Northern Initiative for Growth and will be held on August 1st, 2024

An educationist and Public Affairs commentator, High Chief Ray Murphy has called on Nigerians to reject the call for a nationwide protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, July 19, he described the move as a regional, ethnic and religious agenda for a regime change.

Murphy, a Cross River entrepreneur, said there is nothing wrong with protesting against Tinubu. He, however, added that there is nothing happening that didn't happen 10 times more under former President .

Purpose of the planned protest

According to him, the planned protest is not in the interest of ordinary Nigerians but for ethnic, regional and religious reasons.

Recall that a northern group, the Northern Initiative for Growth, had repeatedly formally notified the Inspector General of Police at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja of their intention to hold a protest across Northern Nigeria on August 1st, 2024.

The northerners said the protest aimed to shine a spotlight on pressing regional issues and advocate for meaningful reforms.

Shun the nationwide protest, Nigerians told

In a swift response to the development through a viral video, Murphy called on Nigerian youths to shun the planned protest.

He said:

"There should be nothing to protest against. Let's not confuse ethnicity, regionalism with governance, indeed there is nothing to protest against.

"Those who did not protest under former President Muhammadu Buhari has no right to protest under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Those whose voices disappeared when Buhari was in power should not find their voice when Tinubu is in power. There is nothing to about has done that Buhari did not do ten times of. Nothing. And many people did not fine their voices when Buhari was in power, they were silent, therefore they have lost the right to instigate any protest now that Tinubu is in power.

"Those that are behind this protest are looking for a regime change, not in the interest of ordinary Nigerians but for regional, ethnic and religious interests and while I urge those who are intelligent and sensible not to join any protest."

100 CSOs vow to boycott nationwide protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one hundred civil society organizations in Nigeria have announced their decision to abstain from the planned mass protests.

The UGNC justified their stance by emphasizing the administration's significant achievements and effective reforms within its first year.

The coalition urged Nigerians, particularly the youth, to shun the protests and instead support the Tinubu administration's efforts to lead Nigeria towards a prosperous.

