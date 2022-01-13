Tragedy As Arik Air Flight From Lagos Crash Lands In Asaba
- What could have been a serious tragedy ended up as a mishap around Delta state on Wednesday, January 12
- This happened when an Arik Air plane's gear failed and crashlanded in the south-south region of Nigeria
- The news was confirmed on Wednesday by one of Nollywood's stars, Uche Elendu, who boarded the aircraft
An Arik Air aircraft en route to Asaba from Lagos on Wednesday, January 12, crash-landed at somewhere around the Delta state capital.
Quoting other sources, AIT News reports that the ill-fated plane was boarded by not less than 25 passengers in the evening of Wednesday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
Confirming the incident, a of Nollywood’s actresses, Uche Elendu, revealed that she was one of those who escaped death in the flight.
Elendu said the aircraft crashlanded when the gear failed just 10 minutes away from the Asaba airport.
The actress went on to disclose that the pilot was trying to return to Lagos before the near-death development happened.
She wrote on her Instagram page:
