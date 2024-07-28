President Bola Tinubu has been urged to tackle Nigeria's challenges for his government to succeed

APC chieftain Podar Johnson made this call while also urging Nigerian youths and organisers of the planned hunger protest to reconsider

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, Johnson called for support for President Tinubu and warned against violent protest, adding, "let's give peace a chance"

ESV Podar Johnson, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Nigerians, particularly the youths, to shelve the planned nationwide protest.

Protest: "Let's give peace a chance", Johnson urges

Johnson made this plea on Sunday, July 28, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not be blamed for the nation's current economic challenges.

Recall that the Northern Initiative for Growth called for a nationwide protest on August 1, 2024, in response to the rising cost of living and hunger occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies.

The development has sparked concerns within the polity and as the nation's security forces noted that the faceless organisers of the movement are bent on overthrowing Tinubu's government.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, Johnson urged the protest organizers to suspend the planned 10-day demonstration and give peace a chance.

He stated thus:

"I urge Nigeria's youth to disregard the call for a nationwide strike. Our nation is at a critical juncture, and we must not be swayed by those who seek to exploit our frustrations for their own gain.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited a nation in turmoil - a collapsed economy, a country divided, and a people struggling to survive. To restore our nation's lost glory, we must build bridges of unity and trust. I believe that the President's efforts thus far have been encouraging and offer hope for a better future.

"However, I am reminded of the devastating consequences of the EndSARS protests, which still linger. Despite the damages, some sections of the country chose not to participate, citing sentiments and divisions. It's crucial we prioritize peace, as violence only exacerbates our problems.

"Our country is more divided than ever, with banditry, kidnapping, and religious tensions on the rise. Regional and tribal divisions threaten our unity, and it's essential we address these issues.

"Let's say no to political exploitation and work towards a united, prosperous nation. We have suffered enough; let's give peace a chance."

Johnsons list 5 issues Tinubu should tackle

Speaking further, Podar Johnson argued that for Nigerians to experience the desired change, they must be willing to sacrifice, adding that hardship may persists but in a short while, "Nigeria will return to its past glory".

Moving forward, Johnson appealed to Nigerian youths to shun the planned protest and ensure the success of the current administration.

"For change to take place, we must be willing to sacrifice, knowing that hardships will cut across the country, but only for a while. I truly believe that our country will return to its past glory.

"Let us join hands together to salvage our country, for we have no other country than Nigeria. Though we may differ in tribe, religion, and beliefs, our strength lies in our togetherness."

However, Johnson noted that for President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to be realized, he needed to address the country's major challenges.

The APC chieftain said:

"We must address the pressing issues of:

Banditry and kidnapping

Religious extremism

Regional and tribal divisions

Economic inequality

Political exploitation.

Protest: 'No country’ ll tolerate 10-day closure,' ACF warns

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has spoken out about the upcoming hardship protest planned by Nigerian youths.

He expressed support for peaceful demonstrations and serious concerns about the potential impact and legitimacy of the protest.

Through its spokesperson, Professor Mohammed Baba Tukur, the ACF spoke exclusively about the planned protest with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 27.

