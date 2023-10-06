Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the tragic demise of the late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, was caused by the multiple injections he received from an auxiliary nurse known as Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, on September 12, 2023.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, during a press briefing on Friday, October 6, at the state Command headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

The police said preliminary investigation confirmed that Mohbad vomited when he was injected thrice by the Nurse, who is a suspect. Photo Credit: Mohbad/Benjamin Hundeyin

The police commissioner confirmed that Mohbad began to vomit and developed goosebumps when he was injected thrice by Nurse Ogedemgbe.

According to the police commissioner, the findings were contained in the preliminary report of the investigation conducted to unearth what led to the demise of the late rapper.

As reported by Punch, the CP said:

“As of today, a total of 26 witnesses have been interviewed.”

The CP confirmed that Mohbad’s father, mother, sisters, brother, wife, manager and other associates were involved in the interrogation process.

He also confirmed that the late rapper was brought to the hospital dead and was certified by the doctors on duty on the day of the tragic incident.

It was confirmed that the nurse was invited by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq, aka Spending, to inject the singer at his residence.

The police said these injections were believed to have caused the reactions that led to the rapper's tragic death.

He said:

“Mohbad began vomiting and developed goosebumps after the injections.”

However, the police CP stated that concrete evidence made available to the investigative team confirmed that Mohbad was a victim of bullying.

The police said the allegations of bullying levelled against Naira Marley (Mohbad's ex-label boss) and Sam Larry (a show promoter) were true, and the duo were found culpable of the accusations.

Mohbad, a former Naira Marley’s Marlian Records signee, died controversially on Tuesday, September 12.

