U.S. Embassy Announces Closure its Offices in Nigeria, Gives Reason
- U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos announced they would be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of Presidents' Day
- The embassy also revealed that normal operations will resume on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 a day after the holiday
- The announcement was made via a post on X, advising individuals to plan their visits accordingly
Abuja, Nigeria – The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos announced on February 17 that they would be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
The announcement, made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed the public that normal operations would resume on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.
Notification from the U.S. embassy
In the official statement, the U.S. Embassy wrote:
“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of Presidents’ Day. We will resume normal operations on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.”
The notice serves as a reminder to individuals and entities seeking consular services to plan their visits accordingly.
