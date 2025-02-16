U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos announced they would be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of Presidents' Day

The embassy also revealed that normal operations will resume on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 a day after the holiday

The announcement was made via a post on X, advising individuals to plan their visits accordingly

Abuja, Nigeria – The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos announced on February 17 that they would be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

The announcement, made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed the public that normal operations would resume on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

U.S. Embassy Announces Closure its Offices in Nigeria, Gives Reason

Source: Getty Images

Notification from the U.S. embassy

In the official statement, the U.S. Embassy wrote:

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of Presidents’ Day. We will resume normal operations on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.”

The notice serves as a reminder to individuals and entities seeking consular services to plan their visits accordingly.

Source: Legit.ng