On July 28, the Presidency confirmed that Nigerians have the right to peaceful protests and assured that President Tinubu’s administration is focused on serving the people

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, acknowledged the severe economic challenges faced by Nigerians

Ngalale said while the government is implementing various short, medium, and long-term strategies to improve living standards, development takes time

On Sunday, July 28, the Presidency affirmed that Nigerians have the right to engage in peaceful protests.

It also emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to serving the people rather than exerting dominance over them.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, addressed these issues during an interview on TVC’s "Politics on Sunday with Femi Akande."

His comments came in response to concerns about the government's position regarding planned peaceful protests from August 1 to 10.

He said:

“Let me be clear: we are not in office to dominate our people; we are here to serve them.

"No one within our administration has the power to block Nigerians from exercising their right to peaceful protest."

Presidency begs Nigerians to be patient

Ngelale acknowledged that while Nigerians are enduring significant economic challenges, the administration is committed to enhancing living standards through short-, medium--, and long-term strategies.

He urged patience, explaining that development is gradual and cannot be achieved instantly.

Tinubu's govt recent initiatives

The presidential spokesperson detailed various government initiatives carried out by President Tinubu, including single-digit interest rate credit facilities for over one million MSMEs, the reconstruction of seaports and roads, the Student Loan Scheme, the Consumer Credit Program, and the increase in the national minimum wage, Leadership reported.

Ngelale emphasized that while these efforts may take time to produce visible results, they are crucial for long-term improvement, The Punch reported.

He explained:

"It is essential for our administration—at the federal, state, and local levels—to ensure that the policies designed to create financial relief for households are effectively implemented. This means avoiding administrative inefficiencies and preventing unnecessary bureaucratic delays."

Presidency speaks on LG autonomy

He referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling granting fiscal autonomy to local government councils as “restructuring in action,” noting:

“This is the type of change that will require time for Nigerians to observe its real impact on their daily lives.”

Shettima appeals to Nigerians to shelve protest

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima urged Nigerians to focus on constructive action rather than protest on Friday, July 26, despite the current economic hardships.

Shettima made this appeal while announcing the Federal Government’s involvement in the Grand Challenges Nigeria Project during a high-level meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

