The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) expressed concerns about the upcoming hardship protest planned by Nigerian youths

ACF spokesperson Professor Mohammed Baba Tukur emphasized the constitutional right to protest but stressed the importance of respecting others' rights

The ACF raised suspicions about the lack of clear authorship and transparency regarding the protest organizers and their resources, urging youths to proceed with caution

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has spoken out about the upcoming hardship protest planned by Nigerian youths, expressing both support for peaceful demonstrations and serious concerns about the potential impact and legitimacy of the protest.

Through its spokesperson, Professor Mohammed Baba Tukur, the ACF spoke exclusively about the planned protest with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 27.

Arewa Consultative Forum speaks on planned hardship protest Photo credit: @Arewacf

Source: Twitter

The ACF raised concerns about severe disruptions to activities, essential services, and daily livelihoods during the 10-day prolonged protest of society.

The forum warned Nigerian youths that the federal government may not stand by and watch as the country's economy is being destroyed.

Tukur warned:

"Do you think this country will stand a 10-day closure of society? Think of where people will get food, think of transportation of perishable goods.

"Think of millions of Nigerians who earn their living daily, what is going to happen to them?

"You close down movement, which means people cannot go to health facilities in case of emergencies. What is going to happen to them? The youths should proceed with caution."

Right to protest vs. rights of others

Tukur, while emphasizing the constitutional right of every Nigerian to protest peacefully, stressed that these rights should be exercised within a social context that respects the rights of others.

He said:

“Everybody constitutionally has the legal right to protest peacefully and everybody has a right to their own opinion. Whether this opinion is ideological or religious, you have your right to opinion.

"But rights are within the social context. You have to recognize the other people. So, to that extent, I think the protest is legitimate."

However, the forum also pointed out that these rights should not be imposed on others who may not wish to participate in the protest.

Tukur said:

"If you want to protest, you don’t have to force me to protest."

ACF decries suspicion, lack of transparency in hardship protest

The ACF raised suspicions about the planned protest, highlighting the lack of clear authorship and transparency regarding the organizers and their resources.

Turkur said:

"We are very suspicious because this planned protest has no authorship and has no show of who is organizing it and what resources they have. So this is suspicious. If you want to protest, it is your fundamental human right."

Tukur urged the youth to proceed with caution, considering the broader implications of their actions on the nation's stability and the well-being of its citizens.

Tukur also noted that many of the issues being raised by the protestors, such as judicial and EFCC reforms, lacked specific details about the perceived problems and proposed solutions.

ACF: Protest demands failed to address cogent issues

The ACF also expressed disappointment that the planned protest did not address pressing issues such as insecurity, kidnapping, and banditry, which they believe are critical concerns that need immediate attention.

Tukur pointed out:

"Of all the problems articulated, nobody is talking about insecurity, nobody is talking about kidnapping, banditry and others, so we became more suspicious. What are they going to achieve?"

Hardship protest: Professor Farooq Kperogi identifies ‘Sponsors'

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Professor Farooq Kperogi, a Nigerian-American media scholar and newspaper columnist, has said the root causes of the planned nationwide protest are the astronomical hike in the cost of basic amenities like food.

Prof. Kperogi, in his weekly column on Saturday, July 27, asserted that 'the sensation of hopelessness that overcomes the masses is a big force' for their proposed protest.

Source: Legit.ng